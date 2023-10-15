Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena is available when the Houston Astros battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (101 of 153), with multiple hits 43 times (28.1%).
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven in a run in 37 games this year (24.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
