Entering their Sunday, October 15 game against the New York Giants (1-4) at Highmark Stadium, which begins at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (3-2) are dealing with eight players on the injury report.

The Bills enter this matchup after a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Giants were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 31-16.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dion Dawkins OT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Dane Jackson CB Foot Questionable Christian Benford CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Gregory Rousseau DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Shaq Lawson DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Concussion Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Gary Brightwell RB Ankle Questionable Matt Peart OT Shoulder Out Adoree' Jackson CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Cordale Flott CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Out D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Out Micah McFadden LB Ankle Questionable Darren Waller TE Groin Questionable Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Jamie Gillan P Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Deonte Banks CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Shane Lemieux OG Groin Questionable John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Out

Bills vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bills Season Insights

The Bills sport the 12th-ranked defense this season (325.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 390.4 yards per game.

Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 31.8 points per game. They rank sixth on defense (16.0 points allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 274.2 per game. They rank ninth on defense (191.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Buffalo is compiling 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 25th, allowing 134.0 rushing yards per contest.

The Bills have the third-best turnover margin in the league at +6, forcing 13 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over seven times (17th in NFL).

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (255.2), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 378.0 total yards ceded per contest.

This season has been difficult for the Giants on both offense and defense, as they are posting just 12.4 points per contest (second-worst) and surrendering 30.6 points per game (fourth-worst).

The Giants rank second-worst in passing yards per game (163.0), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL with 226.6 passing yards allowed per contest.

New York ranks 23rd in rushing yards per game (92.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 151.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.

At -5, the Giants own the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with three forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL).

Bills vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-14.5)

Bills (-14.5) Moneyline: Bills (-1100), Giants (+675)

Bills (-1100), Giants (+675) Total: 44 points

