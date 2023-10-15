How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, October 15
Collingwood Magpies and Carlton Blues square off in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match for one of many compelling matchups on the AFL slate on Sunday.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Collingwood Magpies at Carlton Blues
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Melbourne Demons at West Coast Eagles
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
