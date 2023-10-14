The Week 7 college football schedule features four games involving schools from the Patriot League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgetown Hoyas at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 FloSports

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!