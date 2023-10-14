UTSA vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the UAB Blazers (2-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Blazers are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under in this outing is 67.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-10)
|67.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-10.5)
|67.5
|-365
|+285
UTSA vs. UAB Betting Trends
- UTSA has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread once when favored by 10 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- UAB has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Blazers have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
