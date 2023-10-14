Texas State vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-16.5)
|63.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-16.5)
|62.5
|-750
|+520
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- SMU vs East Carolina
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Oregon vs Washington
- Illinois vs Maryland
- BYU vs TCU
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
Texas State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Texas State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.