The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-1) hit the road for a Southland showdown against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in total offense (468.8 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (284 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Texas A&M-Commerce is putting up 18.6 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FCS on defense (31.6 points allowed per game).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Incarnate Word 316.2 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.8 (18th) 442 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (14th) 141.6 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (57th) 174.6 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (2nd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has recored 586 passing yards, or 117.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.4% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with one interception.

Reggie Branch has carried the ball 46 times for 249 yards, with one touchdown.

Ra'veion Hargrove has collected 185 yards (on 39 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder paces his squad with 169 receiving yards on 20 catches with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has racked up 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Keith Miller III's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,370 yards (274 ypg) to lead Incarnate Word, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 28 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has 200 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Timothy Carter has collected 173 yards on 31 carries, scoring two times.

Brandon Porter's 558 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught 15 passes for 287 yards (57.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Marquez Perez has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 14 catches for 233 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

