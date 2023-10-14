A matchup of Big 12 teams features the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) taking on the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 53 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. BYU matchup.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 53 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-4.5) 53.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends

TCU has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

BYU has won two games against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

