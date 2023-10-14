The North Texas Mean Green (2-3) host the Temple Owls (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Apogee Stadium. Temple is a 6-point underdog. The point total is 69.5.

With 39.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the FBS, North Texas has had to rely on their 36th-ranked offense (33.8 points per contest) to keep them in games. Temple's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 34 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 101st with 23.2 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

North Texas vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -6 -110 -110 69.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

North Texas Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Mean Green's offense struggle, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS in total yards (521.7 total yards per game). They rank 100th on the other side of the ball (408.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the Mean Green's last three games, they rank 37th in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and -55-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game surrendered).

Looking at North Texas' last three contests, it has put up 300.3 passing yards per game on offense (40th-ranked) and has given up 169.7 passing yards per game on defense (46th-ranked).

Over the Mean Green's last three games, they rank 31st in rushing offense (221.3 rushing yards per game) and -115-worst in rushing defense (238.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

In their last three games, the Mean Green have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

North Texas has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 7 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

North Texas has gone over in four of its five games with a set total (80%).

North Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

North Texas has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mean Green a 71.4% chance to win.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 1,112 yards (222.4 ypg) on 83-of-131 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 136 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has 417 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 154 yards on 27 attempts, scoring two times.

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put up a 255-yard season so far, hauling in 25 passes on 33 targets.

Damon Ward Jr. has a total of 176 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Mazin Richards has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording three TFL and 15 tackles.

Logan Wilson, North Texas' leading tackler, has 29 tackles this year.

Phillip Hill has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles and two passes defended.

