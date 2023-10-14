Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will defeat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Incarnate Word (-20.6)
|54.8
|Incarnate Word 38, Texas A&M-Commerce 17
Week 7 Southland Predictions
Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have yet to go over the total this year.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Incarnate Word
|35.8
|16.8
|48
|14.5
|27.7
|18.3
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|18.6
|31.6
|25.5
|29
|14
|33.3
