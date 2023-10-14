Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Houston Christian Huskies and Prairie View A&M Panthers square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Huskies. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Houston Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-4.5) 53.7 Houston Christian 29, Prairie View A&M 25

Week 7 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies put together a 3-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

A total of five of Panthers games last season went over the point total.

Huskies vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 25.8 32.7 42.5 10.5 17.5 43.8 Prairie View A&M 21.2 35.8 23.5 28.5 20 41

