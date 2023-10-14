The Shriners Children's Open is entering the final round, and Callum Tarren is currently in seventh with a score of -13.

Callum Tarren is currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to win the tournament this week.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
Tarren Odds to Win: +2500

Callum Tarren Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Tarren has shot below par on 15 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Tarren has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Tarren has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in two.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Tarren has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Tarren will try to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -7 273 0 13 1 3 $1.5M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Tarren's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been seventh.

Tarren made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Tarren missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,255-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course Tarren has played in the past year (7,263 yards) is eight yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 78th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Tarren shot better than just 22% of the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Tarren carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tarren recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Tarren's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

At that last outing, Tarren carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Tarren ended the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tarren recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

