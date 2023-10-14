How to Watch NASCAR, F1, IndyCar & More: Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you get to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every IMSA Weathertech Championship Race, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and UCI BMX Racing World Cup event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, October 14.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Round 10: Santiago del Estero
- Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco Uniforms 302
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch IMSA Weathertech Championship Race: MOTUL Petit Le Mans
- Series: IMSA Weathertech Championship Race
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
