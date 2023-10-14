In the contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Abilene Christian vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Abilene Christian (-8.6) 53.5 Abilene Christian 31, North Alabama 22

Week 7 UAC Predictions

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have posted one win against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

In Lions games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Wildcats vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 28.8 30.2 25.5 19 31 37.7 North Alabama 23.7 28.7 28 32 25.5 29.5

