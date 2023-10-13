As action in the Winners Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Rebeka Masarova versus Ana Bogdan. Masarova has +450 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from BT Arena.

Masarova at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Masarova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 12:15 PM ET), Masarova will face Bogdan, after beating Miriam Bianca Bulgaru 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 in the previous round.

Masarova currently has odds of +115 to win her next contest versus Bogdan.

Masarova Stats

Masarova defeated Bulgaru 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Masarova has yet to win a title, and her record is 27-18.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Masarova is 21-12 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Masarova has played 45 matches and 21.6 games per match.

In her 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Masarova has played 21.5 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Masarova has won 72.9% of her games on serve, and 29.8% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Masarova has claimed 31.5% of her return games and 72.0% of her service games.

