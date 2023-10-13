Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Medina County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Medina County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Natalia High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dilley, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
