If you live in McLennan County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Madisonville High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX Conference: 4A - District 18

4A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Gholson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School