If you live in McLennan County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Brazos County
  • Nueces County
  • Travis County
  • El Paso County
  • Hays County
  • Dallas County
  • Robertson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Bexar County
  • Mills County

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Madisonville High School at Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Robinson, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 18
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockdale High School at Lorena High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lorena, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Penelope High School at Gholson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cameron, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.