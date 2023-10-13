Liberty County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Williamson County
  • Robertson County
  • Mills County
  • Brazos County
  • Starr County
  • Newton County
  • Brown County
  • Upshur County
  • Hays County
  • Nueces County

    • Liberty County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Port Neches-Groves High School at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Dayton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hardin High School at Orangefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Orange, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silsbee High School at Liberty High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Shelton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.