Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Kaufman County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Crandall High School at Lovejoy High School