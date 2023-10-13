If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Karnes County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Comanche County
  • Harris County
  • El Paso County
  • Travis County
  • Brazos County
  • Williamson County
  • Nueces County
  • Tarrant County
  • Robertson County
  • Galveston County

    • Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Louise High School at Falls City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Falls City, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.