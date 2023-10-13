Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Haskell County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

    • Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Archer City High School at Haskell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Haskell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Avoca High School at Rule High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Rule, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

