Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tatum High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: White Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Christian High School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.