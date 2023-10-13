High school football is on the schedule this week in Gaines County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Borger High School at Seminole High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Seminole, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plains High School at Seagraves High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Seagraves, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klondike High School at Loop High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Loop, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

