The Winners Open is nearing its close in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, as Elena-Gabriela Ruse readies for a quarterfinal versus Emiliana Arango. Ruse's monyeline odds to win the tournament at BT Arena are +450, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Winners Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ruse at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ruse's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 8:15 AM ET), Ruse will face Arango, after getting past Anna Bondar 7-6, 6-2 in the last round.

Ruse is currently listed at -185 to win her next match versus Arango. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Ruse? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Ruse Stats

Ruse beat Bondar 7-6, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

The 25-year-old Ruse is 23-13 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

Ruse is 15-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ruse has played 21.8 games per match. She won 55.0% of them.

Ruse, in 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.0 games per match and won 55.7% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Ruse has won 66.7% of her service games, and she has won 34.3% of her return games.

Ruse has claimed 67.4% of her service games on hard courts and 33.8% of her return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.