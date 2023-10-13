There is high school football competition in Eastland County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Eastland High School at Merkel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Merkel, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gorman High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Perrin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

