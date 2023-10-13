The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Carson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Panhandle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Panhandle, TX

Panhandle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at Groom High School