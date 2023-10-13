Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Brazoria County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Alvin High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Manvel High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Rosenburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
