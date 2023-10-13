Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Archer County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Archer County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Archer City High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munday High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
