How to Watch the Stars vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW to watch as the Stars and the Blues square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Blues Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the NHL.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
