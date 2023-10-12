Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Robertson County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Calvert High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Franklin High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.