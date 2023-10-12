Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Brown County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brookesmith School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanket High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zephyr High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brady High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
