Support your favorite local high school football team in Brown County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brookesmith School at Lohn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Lohn, TX

Lohn, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanket High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12

7:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Zephyr High School at Mullin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12

7:30 PM CT on October 12 Location: Mullin, TX

Mullin, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brady High School at Early High School