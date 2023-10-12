Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Bexar County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Town East Christian at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ingram Tom Moore at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.