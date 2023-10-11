Yordan Alvarez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.974 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead.
He collected three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .421 with four homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 75.2% of his 117 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 32 of them (27.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 56 games this season (47.9%), including more than one RBI in 26.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (64 of 117), with two or more runs 16 times (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (11-10) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.