The Florida International Panthers (3-3) face a fellow CUSA foe when they host the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Florida International has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 20.7 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 79th in the FBS (27.0 points allowed per game). UTEP ranks fourth-worst in points per game (16.2), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 87th in the FBS with 28.2 points allowed per contest.

UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

UTEP vs. Florida International Key Statistics

UTEP Florida International 345.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.2 (100th) 384.8 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.8 (126th) 158.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (117th) 187.7 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (79th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 3 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 947 yards (157.8 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 380 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 366 yards across 67 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with eight catches for 117 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has hauled in 290 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 15 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (41.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith's 29 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 1,258 yards passing for Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 88 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 323 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Kejon Owens has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 215 yards (35.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has hauled in 31 receptions for 550 yards (91.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 255 yards so far this campaign.

Jalen Bracey's 13 receptions are good enough for 170 yards and one touchdown.

