After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:07 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros in front 2-1.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 70% of his 160 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 72 times this year (45%), including 20 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Twins Pitching Rankings