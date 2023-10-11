Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on October 11.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 136 games this season and won 84 (61.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 119 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 73-46 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 906 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (49.4%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 29 @ Giants W 6-2 Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn September 30 @ Giants L 2-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck October 1 @ Giants W 5-2 Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison October 7 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly October 9 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen October 11 @ Diamondbacks - Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt

Diamondbacks Schedule