Game 3 of the ALDS between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles is set for Tuesday, October 10 at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi getting the ball for the Rangers and Dean Kremer taking the mound for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The series is currently 2-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+115). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (13-5, 4.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' game against the Orioles but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Orioles with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 64, or 59.8%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 47-31 (60.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Orioles have won in 41, or 57.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +375 2nd 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.