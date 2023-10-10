Kyle Tucker vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will send Gray (8-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.