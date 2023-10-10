Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 4:07 PM ET on FOX, live from Target Field. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros while the Twins have not named a starter.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Javier has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins - Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

