At +1200, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC East: +200
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

  • Bookmakers rate the Cowboys considerably higher (sixth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • The Cowboys have had the 10th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the start of the season to +1200.
  • The Cowboys have a 7.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Dallas Betting Insights

  • Dallas has beaten the spread three times in five games.
  • The Cowboys have seen three of its five games hit the over.
  • The Cowboys have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • Dallas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Cowboys rank 17th in total offense this year (327.4 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 292.0 yards allowed per game.
  • The Cowboys are averaging 26.8 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 16.6 points allowed per game.

Cowboys Impact Players

  • Dak Prescott has five touchdown passes and four picks in five games, completing 69.4% for 1,061 yards (212.2 per game).
  • In five games, Tony Pollard has rushed for 340 yards (68.0 per game) and two scores.
  • Pollard also has 19 catches for 96 yards and zero scores.
  • CeeDee Lamb has 27 catches for 358 yards (71.6 per game) and one TD in five games.
  • In five games, KaVontae Turpin has five receptions for 51 yards (10.2 per game) and one score.
  • As a tone-setter on defense, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons has posted 18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and four sacks in his five games.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +30000
2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +10000
3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000
4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +20000
5 October 8 @ 49ers L 42-10 +450
6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 Rams - +10000
9 November 5 @ Eagles - +650
10 November 12 Giants - +30000
11 November 19 @ Panthers - +75000
12 November 23 Commanders - +15000
13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000
14 December 10 Eagles - +650
15 December 17 @ Bills - +800
16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900
17 December 30 Lions - +1400
18 January 7 @ Commanders - +15000

