Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (104-58) and the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at Truist Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 6:07 PM ET on October 9.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) versus the Phillies and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 96, or 64.9%, of the 148 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 70 of its 101 games, or 69.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).

Phillies Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Phillies' past 10 matchups.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Phillies have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Cubs W 5-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman September 29 Nationals L 10-6 Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams September 30 Nationals W 5-3 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon October 1 Nationals L 10-9 Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge October 7 Phillies L 3-0 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez October 9 Phillies - Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler October 11 @ Phillies - TBA vs Aaron Nola

Phillies Schedule