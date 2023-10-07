Week 6 of the college football schedule included six games with SEC teams involved. Check out this article to see key players and results from all of those games.
LSU vs. Missouri | Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State | Alabama vs. Texas A&M | Vanderbilt vs. Florida | Kentucky vs. Georgia | Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
Week 6 SEC Results
LSU 49 Missouri 39
- Pregame Favorite: LSU (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 64.5
LSU Leaders
- Passing: Jayden Daniels (15-for-21, 259 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Logan Diggs (24 ATT, 134 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Malik Nabers (10 TAR, 6 REC, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
Missouri Leaders
- Passing: Brady Cook (30-for-47, 395 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Cody Schrader (13 ATT, 114 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Luther Burden III (19 TAR, 11 REC, 149 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Missouri
|LSU
|527
|Total Yards
|533
|395
|Passing Yards
|259
|132
|Rushing Yards
|274
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28
- Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Freddie Roberson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 113 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State
|Western Michigan
|440
|Total Yards
|413
|246
|Passing Yards
|297
|194
|Rushing Yards
|116
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Alabama 26 Texas A&M 20
- Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (21-for-33, 321 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jase McClellan (12 ATT, 45 YDS)
- Receiving: Jermaine Burton (12 TAR, 9 REC, 197 YDS, 2 TDs)
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Max Johnson (14-for-25, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Le'Veon Moss (16 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ainias Smith (8 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|306
|Total Yards
|344
|239
|Passing Yards
|321
|67
|Rushing Yards
|23
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Florida 38 Vanderbilt 14
- Pregame Favorite: Florida (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 51
Florida Leaders
- Passing: Graham Mertz (30-for-36, 254 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 135 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Arlis Boardingham (7 TAR, 7 REC, 99 YDS, 2 TDs)
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Passing: Ken Seals (19-for-34, 276 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (8 ATT, 27 YDS)
- Receiving: Will Sheppard (7 TAR, 3 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida
|Vanderbilt
|495
|Total Yards
|340
|280
|Passing Yards
|276
|215
|Rushing Yards
|64
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Georgia 51 Kentucky 13
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Georgia Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (28-for-35, 389 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Daijun Edwards (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
- Receiving: Brock Bowers (9 TAR, 7 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Devin Leary (10-for-26, 128 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Re'Mahn Davis (15 ATT, 59 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 3 REC, 65 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|608
|Total Yards
|183
|435
|Passing Yards
|128
|173
|Rushing Yards
|55
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Ole Miss 27 Arkansas 20
- Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)
- Pregame Total: 61.5
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (16-for-25, 153 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (13 ATT, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jordan Watkins (8 TAR, 7 REC, 86 YDS)
Arkansas Leaders
- Passing: K.J. Jefferson (25-for-39, 250 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (8 ATT, 15 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrus Washington (8 TAR, 7 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|349
|Total Yards
|286
|153
|Passing Yards
|250
|196
|Rushing Yards
|36
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's SEC Games
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)
Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
