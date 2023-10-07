Week 6 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Week 6 of the college football schedule included two games with MVFC teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
North Dakota State vs. Missouri State | Southern Illinois vs. Youngstown State
Week 6 MVFC Results
North Dakota State 38 Missouri State 10
- Pregame Favorite: North Dakota State (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
North Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Cam Miller (16-for-20, 256 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Owen Johnson (9 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Zach Mathis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 160 YDS, 2 TDs)
Missouri State Leaders
- Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-44, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jacardia Wright (15 ATT, 65 YDS)
- Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (13 TAR, 13 REC, 153 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Missouri State
|North Dakota State
|351
|Total Yards
|534
|269
|Passing Yards
|276
|82
|Rushing Yards
|258
|4
|Turnovers
|0
Youngstown State 31 Southern Illinois 3
- Pregame Favorite: Southern Illinois (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (14-for-18, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tyshon King (22 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Bryce Oliver (5 TAR, 5 REC, 76 YDS)
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (12-for-27, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Justin Strong (5 ATT, 8 YDS)
- Receiving: Izaiah Hartrup (5 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State
|Southern Illinois
|323
|Total Yards
|100
|156
|Passing Yards
|94
|167
|Rushing Yards
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's MVFC Games
Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota State Bison at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alerus Center
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
