Our computer model predicts the UTSA Roadrunners will take down the Temple Owls on Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

UTSA vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Temple (+14) Under (55.5) UTSA 26, Temple 25

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Roadrunners an 85.7% chance to win.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread this season.

UTSA has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

One Roadrunners game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

UTSA games average 56.8 total points per game this season, 1.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-3-0).

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 14 points or more this season (0-1).

The Owls have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Temple games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.5 points, 3.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Roadrunners vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 19.3 28.0 24.5 25.0 14.0 31.0 Temple 21.0 31.0 24.0 23.7 16.5 42.0

