Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Baylor Bears match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Red Raiders. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Under (59.5) Texas Tech 34, Baylor 24

Week 6 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Red Raiders have posted one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two Red Raiders games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

Texas Tech games this season have posted an average total of 56.3, which is 3.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Bears is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

In theBears' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Baylor games this season is 7.1 less points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Red Raiders vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 33.2 24.8 40 23 23 27.5 Baylor 23.2 28.4 20 26.8 36 35

