Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of the country's strongest passing defenses battle when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) take college football's 23rd-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Crimson Tide are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-2.5)
|47.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-2.5)
|46.5
|-132
|+110
Week 6 Odds
Texas A&M vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 4-1-0 ATS this year.
- Alabama has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
