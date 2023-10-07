A pair of the country's strongest passing defenses battle when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) take college football's 23rd-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Crimson Tide are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-2.5) 47.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-2.5) 46.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M is 4-1-0 ATS this year.
  • Alabama has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.