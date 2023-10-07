The Baltimore Orioles meet the Texas Rangers in the opening game of the ALDS at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).

Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (12-7, 2.83 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

During 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.

Heaney is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Heaney has put together 18 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He is looking to keep a streak of five games without giving up an earned run intact.

Andrew Heaney vs. Orioles

He will take the hill against an Orioles offense that ranks 12th in the league with 1398 total hits (on a .254 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .421 (10th in the league) with 183 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Heaney has thrown 9 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five against the Orioles this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles will hand the ball to Bradish (12-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 30 games.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

In 30 starts, Bradish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in two games, and they have gone 5-for-28 with a double and an RBI over 8 1/3 innings.

