In the contest between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-0.1) 50.3 Prairie View A&M 26, Mississippi Valley State 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Last year, games featuring the Delta Devils hit the over just twice.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.2 40.6 16.0 45.0 20.0 41.0 Mississippi Valley State 9.5 33.8 7.0 31.0 7.0 35.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.