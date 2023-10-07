Adley Rutschman and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (first pitch at 1:03 PM ET).

Orioles vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: FS1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (12-7) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 31st start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

In 30 starts, Bradish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9).

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 2.0 0 0 0 5 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 8.0 3 0 0 4 2 at Astros Sep. 20 6.0 2 0 0 9 2 vs. Rays Sep. 14 7.0 7 4 4 5 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 6.0 4 2 2 9 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 92 walks and 80 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .277/.374/.435 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has collected 143 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.325/.489 slash line on the year.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.388/.621 on the year.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

