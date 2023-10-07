Jose Altuve vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jose Altuve is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his last action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30 games this year (33.3%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (55.6%), including 19 multi-run games (21.1%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
